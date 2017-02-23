NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Six Nations

England drop Joseph for Italy match

2017-02-23 07:25
Jonathan Joseph (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Jonathan Joseph has been dropped from the England side to face Italy in the Six Nations this weekend as the Bath centre was omitted from a 24-man squad announced by the reigning champions on Wednesday.

With Joseph out of contention for both a starting spot and even a bench position in the match day 23, England are set to field a new midfield combination against the Azzurri at Twickenham as they continue their quest for back-to-back Grand Slams.

Owen Farrell could move to flyhalf, with Elliot Daly - a try-scoring hero as a wing in England's 21-16 win over Wales last time out - and Ben Te'o the new centre duo.

Anthony Watson, fit following a hamstring injury, is in line for a place in England's back three, while up front James Haskell could start now that he is regarded as being fit enough for more than the 'finisher' role he has performed so effectively this Six Nations.

England coach Eddie Jones, speaking after the team's win over Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, made it clear he was contemplating changes for the Italy match.

"I've got some ideas of how we want to play against Italy, we will change it up a bit," said Jones, yet to lose a match as England coach.

"We want to play a different sort of game against them and it's a great chance for us to do something different," added the Australian, who became England boss after the team crashed out on home soil in the first round of the 2015 World Cup.

The former Australia and Japan coach has long made it clear his over-riding goal with England is to win the 2019 World Cup, something Jones believes will only be achieved if he increases the strength of the squad.

"Any changes will not be because I'm unhappy with the guys who played against Wales, but because I want to keep developing the team," said Jones after Daly's try with just four minutes left saw England to a dramatic come-from-behind win at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

England, who've never lost to Italy, are on a 16-match winning streak.

They are just two shy of world champions New Zealand's all-time record of 18 successive Test victories by a leading or 'tier one' rugby union nation and will be firm favourites to closer to that mark against Italy, thrashed 63-10 by Ireland last time out.

 Jones is due to name his side to face the Azzurri on Friday.

Forwards (13): Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints). James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)

Backs (11): Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

Read more on:    england  |  six nations  |  jonathan joseph  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

2017-02-22 09:50

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Proteas edged in Christchurch thriller, streak ends Proteas: Pretorius adds to the ‘crush’ Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield 16:25
Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium 18:50
26 February 2017
England v Italy, Twickenham 17:00
10 March 2017
Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium 22:05
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will win the 2017 Six Nations title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 