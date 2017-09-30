NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WP takes top honours at U17 Sevens tournament

2017-09-30 15:05
Western Province (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Western Province on Saturday delivered a dominant display in the Cup final of the Under-17 Interprovincial Sevens in Kimberley to reclaim the title they won in 2014 and 2015.

The team held a narrow 12-7 lead at the break in the final against the Sharks, and they built on this with intent in the second half to outscore their opponents four tries to two – with a brace by Xavier-Ricardo Adams - for a rewarding 29-12 victory.

Free State, who finished the 2016 edition of the tournament as the top side, meanwhile, won the Plate final as they overpowered the Griffons 42-12, while the Pumas defeated Eastern Province 28-12 to win the Bowl final, and the Leopards were the Shield final winners thanks to their 19-12 victory against Border.

Western Province built on their impressive display in the pool stages on Friday as they thumped the Griffons 45-0 in the Cup quarter-final, and then defeated their Western Cape neighbours, Boland, 26-14 in the semi-final to book their place in the final.

The Sharks, meanwhile, opened up the day with a 24-10 victory against SWD in the Cup quarter-final, and then defeated the Golden Lions 26-12 in the semi-final to secure their final berth against Western Province.

The victory in the final ensured that the Capetonians finished the competition unbeaten and with an emphatic 211 points scored in their six matches.

In a true spectacle of Sevens rugby a total of 270 tries and 1717 points were scored in the two days of action. 

SA Rugby U17 Interprovincial Sevens day two results (Saturday, 30 September):

Border 17 - 24 Eastern Province (Bowl quarter-final)

Pumas 38 - 5 Limpopo Blue Bulls (Bowl quarter-final)

Griquas 26 - 10 Leopards (Bowl quarter-final)

SWD 10 - 24 Sharks (Cup quarter-final)

Western Province 45 - 0 Griffons (Cup quarter-final)

Blue Bulls 27 – 42 Boland (Cup quarter-final)

Free State 10 - 28 Golden Lions (Cup quarter-final)

Border (Shield semi-final)

Limpopo Blue Bulls 12-0 Leopards (Shield semi-final)

Valke 21-35 Eastern Province (Bowl semi-final)

Pumas 19-14 Griquas (Bowl semi-final)

Free State 26-19 SWD (Plate semi-final)

Griffons 12-38 Blue Bulls (Plate semi-final)

Golden Lions 12-26 Sharks (Cup semi-final)

Western Province 26-14 Boland (Cup semi-final)

Border 12-19 Leopards (Shield final)

Eastern Province 12-28 Pumas (Bowl final)

Free State 42-12 Griffons (Plate final)

Sharks 12-29 Western Province (Cup final)

