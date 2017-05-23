NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
WATCH: Blitzboks greeted to hero's welcome

2017-05-23 14:48
Seabelo Senatla and Werner Kok (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

Cape Town - The Blitzboks were greeted to a hero's welcome by a small yet vocal crowd at Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday as they returned to South Africa as World Rugby Sevens Series champions. 

A couple of hundred people were in attendance to welcome back Neil Powell and his squad - among them the Stormers trio of Seabelo Senatla, Juan de Jongh and Cheslin Kolbe. 

All three of those players were in Rio de Janeiro last year where the Blitzboks finished third to win bronze at the Olympic Games, but this year they are all focused on 15s. 

Senatla did play the first four tournaments of the season, but since then he has been fully committed to the Stormers. 

The last time the Blitzboks won the World Series title was in 2008/09, when Powell was still a player. 

"It's something that's unbelievable," De Jongh told Sport24.

"It's a lot of hard work. I've been there; it's one big brotherhood and that's why me and Cheslin and Cornel (Hendricks) are all here to show our support.

"It's been years. Some of those guys have been there for five or six years and they've been working hard. Finally the time has come. They had a fantastic season."

Senatla was visibly elated.

"It's been three years of literally work and sacrifice," he said.

"I can just imagine ow they feel because I know how I feel. The system as a whole has been incredible and it's really great to see the fruition coming through.

"It's lekker, man. We've missed a lot of things. We missed the Olympics, we missed a couple of Series ... getting this one is quite special for the boys." 

WATCH: CHAMPION BLITZBOKS ARRIVE BACK IN SA

Lions 'rewarded' with 9 Bok inclusions

34 minutes ago

