NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Specman credits Blitzbok structures

2017-03-06 19:58
Rosko Specman (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens backline player Rosko Specman attributed the feat of being named Player of the Final at the Las Vegas Sevens to good team structures and the support of his Blitzbok team-mates.

READ: Specman cracks nod for Las Vegas Dream Team

The Grahamstown-raised stepper scored a brilliant try in the final of the tournament, won 19-12 by South Africa against Fiji on Monday morning (SA time), as well as having a hand in both other tries, scored by Cecil Afrika and Chris Dry respectively.

“It is very nice to be named Player of the Final and I am proud about it, but credit must go to our system and the other guys in the squad sticking to our structures,” said Specman.

“Coach Neil Powell always makes us believe that our basic system will bring success and he was proved right again. Everyone is just doing his job out there and I am sure other players in the squad will also be given this trophy in the future.”

Specman added that it’s easy to play with a smile on his face, because he is doing it with a “band of brothers”.

“Every player assists and gives everything he has for the team,” he said.

“Then my job becomes easy and fun. I even played on the wing at this tournament and that was as much fun as being sweeper.”

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby franchises praised at Bok camp

2017-03-06 18:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2 Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard Heyneke’s company shows interest in buying SWD
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Vote

Who is your favourite South African rugby commentator - English or Afrikaans?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 