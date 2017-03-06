Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team

Cape Town - Blitzboks speedster Rosko Specman has been included in the Dream Team for the Las Vegas Sevens.

Specman was a star performer at the event as the South Africans claimed their fourth tournament win in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series.

Specman was named Player of Final as the Blitzboks beat Fiji 19-12 to claim the grand prize.

He then also received Dream Team honours, the only South African to crack the nod this week.

The rest of the Dream Team consisted of two Fijians - Jerry Tuwai and Mesulame Kunavula - two Kiwis - DJ Forbes and Vilimoni Koroi - as well as Australia’s Lachie Anderson and America’s Danny Barrett.

Your Dream Team for the men's #USA7s! Who would you have chosen? pic.twitter.com/IStIt22yfL — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 6, 2017

The Blitzboks now boast 107 points after five of the ten tournaments in the series, 24 points ahead of beaten finalists, Fiji, who have 83 points.

England (81), who were in second place after the tournaments in Dubai, Cape Town, Wellington and Sydney, dropped back to third place.

Here's how the series standings look after five rounds with @Blitzboks out in front #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/Wv65GcoJfW — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 6, 2017

Meanwhile, the draw for this weekend’s Vancouver Sevens (March 11 and 12) was also announced, with South Africa to face Chile, Kenya and England in Pool A.