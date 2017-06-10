NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Sevens stays at Olympics until 2024

2017-06-10 06:59
Bill Beaumont (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - World Rugby was celebrating on Friday with the news that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had given Sevens the nod to remain an Olympic sport until at least the 2024 Games. 

Having featured at the Olympics for the first time in Rio last year, Sevens was due to be played at Tokyo 2020 too. 

But now the IOC have announced that it will also feature part of the schedule at the 2024 Olympics. The host city for that year is yet to be determined. 

The IOC also announced new sports for the 2020 Games in the form of three-versus-three basketball as well as freestyle BMX. 

Golf, which also featured at the 2016 Olympics, will also remain until 2024. 

“I would like to thank the IOC President Thomas Bach and the IOC Executive Board for placing their continued trust in rugby, and our national member unions, players and passionate fans for making sevens the best it can possibly be," World Rugby president Bill Beaumont said. 

Read more on:    world rugby  |  ioc  |  olympic games  |  bill beaumont  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Coetzee seeks redemption with Lion-hearted Boks

2017-06-09 21:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee: Why I didn't pick Jaco Kriel This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... First sneak peek at the new MTN Springbok jersey! Loftus legend Bakkies hands out Bok jerseys
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 