Paris to host finale for World Rugby Sevens Series

The French capital will host the final round of the men's and women's
series on June 8-10, 2018, as the final men's tournament switches with
the London tournament (June 2-3).
With the men's series dates already announced, the women’s series
gets underway at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on November 30 this year
alongside the men's competition.
Sydney hosts the second round from 26-28 January, 2018 with all men's
and women's games being played in the Allianz Stadium, before the
series returns to the Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, Japan, on
April 21-22 for the third round, a week after the Commonwealth Games on
Australia's Gold Coast.
The 12 teams will then travel to the Westhills Stadium in Langford,
Canada on May 12-13 with the last round of the series in Paris, after
which all teams will turn their focus to Rugby World Cup Sevens at
AT&T Park in San Francisco in July.
The Paris venue will be
announced in due course.
"With the Commonwealth Games
in April and Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in July, 2018 will
be quite a year for the men's and women's teams," said World Rugby Chairperson Bill Beaumont.
"The World Rugby Sevens Series is growing considerably each year
and I predict this one will be no different, with the action coming to a
thrilling climax for the 28 teams in Paris in June."