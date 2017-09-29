NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Paris to host finale for World Rugby Sevens Series

2017-09-29 19:37
Winners in Paris (Twitter)
Cape Town - Next season's World Rugby Sevens Series for both men and women will reach a thrilling crescendo in Paris, it's been announced.

The French capital will host the final round of the men's and women's series on June 8-10, 2018, as the final men's tournament switches with the London tournament (June 2-3).

With the men's series dates already announced, the women’s series gets underway at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai on November 30 this year alongside the men's competition.

Sydney hosts the second round from 26-28 January, 2018 with all men's and women's games being played in the Allianz Stadium, before the series returns to the Mikuni World Stadium in Kitakyushu, Japan, on April 21-22 for the third round, a week after the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

The 12 teams will then travel to the Westhills Stadium in Langford, Canada on May 12-13 with the last round of the series in Paris, after which all teams will turn their focus to Rugby World Cup Sevens at AT&T Park in San Francisco in July.

The Paris venue will be announced in due course.

"With the Commonwealth Games in April and Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco in July, 2018 will be quite a year for the men's and women's teams," said World Rugby Chairperson Bill Beaumont.

"The World Rugby Sevens Series is growing considerably each year and I predict this one will be no different, with the action coming to a thrilling climax for the 28 teams in Paris in June."

Read more on:    world rugby sevens series  |  rugby
Cheetahs outsmart Ospreys in Bloem

2017-09-29 19:03

