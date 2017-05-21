NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Norton ends Blitzboks' London dream

2017-05-21 13:17
Dan Norton (AFP)
Cape Town - England have defeated the Blitzboks in the quarter-finals of the London Sevens, running out 17-12 winners in a pulsating encounter at Twickenham. 

Tries from Chris Dry and Werner Kok were not enough to see the HSBC Sevens Series champions proceed further in the tournament.

It was England speedster, Dan Norton, that proved a constant threat to the Blitzboks defence. His two tries, the second coming nearly two minutes after the final hooter, condemned the Blitzboks to defeat in the final tournament of the year.

England's other try came from James Rodwell.

The Blitzboks will now face Argentina in the Plate semi-final at 15.24 (SA Time)

Although they won't add the London Sevens to their incredible run of victories this year, the Blitzboks did manage wins in Paris, Dubai, Wellington, Sydney and Las Vegas while they were runners-up in Cape Town, Vancouver and Hong Kong.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  london sevens  |  sevens
