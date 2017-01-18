Kenya recalls Injera for Wellington world series

Nairobi, Jan 18, 2017 (AFP) -Kenya has made five changes to their team for the third round of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Wellington with top try scorer Collins Injera rejoining the side.

Injera, who holds the all-time record of 235 tries, was one of two key players who were dropped for the two opening rounds in Dubai and Cape Town following a bonus payment dispute with the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) late last year.

The dispute had a big impact on the team's overall preparation, but head coach Innocent Simiyu is happy the team is back at full strength for the 16-team world series.

"We didn't have enough build-up for the first two rounds but we are happy the long break has given us enough time to train together as a team," he said.

"We are happy to have Injera back in the squad. He has trained very hard and we hope his tries will help us consolidate our position in the series."

Kenya, holders of the Singapore Sevens title, is currently placed tenth with 17 points after two rounds.

South Africa head the standings on 41 points with England two points behind in second place. Defending champions Fiji are third with 32 points.

Kenyan team

Andrew Amonde (captain), Willy Ambaka, Oscar Ouma, Dan Sikuta, Bush Mwale, Brian Tanga, Leonard Mugaisi, Eden Agero, Augustine Lugonzo, Sammy Oliech, Billy Odhiambo, Collins Injera, Nelson Oyoo.