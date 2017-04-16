NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Canada wins Singapore Sevens

2017-04-16 16:49
Singapore - Canada beat the United States 26-19 to win the Singapore Sevens title on Sunday after the first ever all-American final of a World Sevens series event.

The Canadians claimed their first World Sevens title with a thrilling four tries to three victory over their North American neighbours, who were chasing their second tournament success after winning at London in 2015.

Capping an extraordinary day of upset results, Canada earned their way into the final the hard way, beating New Zealand 26-14 in the quarter-finals then England 17-5 in the semis.

The US also upset rugby's established powerhouses by beating Olympic champions Fiji 24-19 in the quarters and then Australia 40-7 in the semis.

Canada raced to a 19-0 lead in the final but lost their way as the US drew level at 19-19 before Lucas Hammond darted through a hole and scored the winning try with less than two minutes left.

England finished third, beating Australia in the bronze medal match.

singapore sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby
