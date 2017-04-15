Blitzboks two from two in Singapore

Cape Town - The Blitzboks powered their way to victory in their first two matches of the Singapore Sevens, after defeating France on Saturday.

The Blitzboks ran in two tries to narrowly beat France by 10-7, having led 5-0 at half-time.

Siviwe Soyizwapi scored a brace for the Springbok Sevens team but got sent off in the 13th minute, which prompted a French try by Sacha Valleau.

Later on, the Blitzboks face England (13:02 SA time), who lost to France 24-14.

Earlier on Saturday, the Blitzboks ran in eight tries to defeat Japan 52-3 in their opening Pool B clash.

South Africa, 23 points ahead of Fiji in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2)

Conversion: Branco du Preez

France:

Try: Sacha Valleau

Conversion: Jean Pascal Barraque