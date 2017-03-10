Blitzboks try to extend Sevens streak in Canada

Montreal - With titles in four of five tournaments so far
and 28 wins in 30 matches this season, South Africa's Blitzboks rank as heavy
favourites for the World Rugby Sevens event starting Friday in Vancouver.
Coming off a triumph over Fiji in last week's final at Las
Vegas, South Africa seek their fourth title in a row over the Canadian weekend,
knowing their best might well be yet to come.
"We will never be satisfied. There's always room for
improvement, even if it is just one percent," South Africa's Rosko Specman
said.
"We were not at our best in Las Vegas, despite the fact
that we won the tournament. We made a number of errors and our one on-one
defence was not ideal, so we have a lot to work on this week.
Specman, Player of the Final at Las Vegas, credits working
within the team system for his success.
"Individual performances come from a team effort and
that's where our strength lies at the moment," he said. "We're
playing for each other and really work hard to support each other. That
structure and system allows the individuals to perform."
Sandile "Stix" Ngcobo joined the Blitzboks, the
back providing depth after Justin Geduld suffered an ankle injury in Las Vegas.
Stedman Gans, a Junior Springbok last year who replaced
Geduld in the lineup on the last day in Las Vegas, will remain in the role at
Vancouver.
"We've had our share of injuries already this
year," South Africa coach Neil Powell said. "Our depth has been
tested, but on the plus side, every injury creates an opportunity for another
player to show his worth."
The Blitzboks are in Pool A with England, Kenya and Chile
while Fiji, Argentina, Samoa and Wales comprise Pool B. Australia, France,
Japan and the United States are in Pool C with the hosts in Pool D alongside
New Zealand, Scotland and Russia.
South Africa won the series opener at Dubai, beating Fiji in
the final, but lost on home soil to England in the final at Cape Town. The
Blitzboks responded with wins at Wellington, Sydney and Las Vegas.
The Canadian event, which saw South Africa finish runner-up
to New Zealand in its debut last year, is the sixth of 10 tournaments in the
global series, which goes to Hong Kong and Singapore in April and concludes in
May at Paris and London.