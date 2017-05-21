NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks triumph in Plate final in London

2017-05-21 18:29
Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have won the Plate final at the London Sevens, beating Australia 28-17 at Twickenham. 

South Africa opened the scoring through a converted Siviwe Soyizwapi try in the second minute only for Australia to hit back immediately thanks to a converted try of their own from John Porch.

Cecil Afrika extended the Blitzboks lead to 14-7 soon after but just before half-time, South Africa lost Ruhan Nel to a yellow card and conceded a try as Simon Kennewell crossed over the whitewash.

The Blitzboks lead 14-12 at half-time.

Afrika added his second try of the match soon after the restart to extend the Blitzboks lead to 21-12 but once again, Australia answered with an unconverted try of their own thanks to Alex Gibbon with South Africa now leading 21-17. 

Rosko Specman sealed the game for South Africa, collecting a kick ahead from Ruhan Nel and scoring under the posts for the Blitzboks to claim the Plate final at the London Sevens.

Earlier, England knocked South Africa out of the Cup competition, winning their quarter-final encounter 17-12 as Dan Norton scored in the dying seconds of the match to bring the home side a win in front of their fans. 

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  london sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby
Blitzboks cruise into Plate final in London

2017-05-21 15:48

