NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks stunned in London

2017-05-20 18:56
Rosko Specman (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The United States have stunned the Blitzboks at the London Sevens, running out to an emphatic 24-12 victory in a Pool A encounter. 

Tries from Ruhan Nel and Siviwe Soyizwapi were not enough to see the HSBC World Rugby Sevens series champions to their third victory on the day.

The United States scored four excellent tries through Stephen Tomasin, Ben Pinkelman, speedster Perry Baker and Andrew Durutalo.

Madison Hughes added two conversions. 

The Blitzboks finish the pool in second place and will contest the quarter-finals on Sunday. 

Earlier, the Blitzboks beat both Kenya (12-10) and Wales (12-10) in their first two encounters in Pool A.

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  london sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Super Rugby: Weekend teams

2017-05-19 16:20

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Referee Van Heerden steals the show at Newlands Gutsy Stormers overpower Blues at Newlands As it happened: Lions 51-14 Bulls Cheetahs huff and puff ... and get thumped Ton-up De Kock gives Proteas warm-up win
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 