Blitzboks stunned by Scots at Paris Sevens

Cape Town - The Blitzboks' Paris World Rugby Sevens campaign got off to the worst possible start when they were beaten by Scotland in their opening Pool A match.

Scotland won 19-12 after leading 12-5 at half-time.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring through a try by captain Philip Snyman, but Scotland hit back with tries by Jamie Farndale and Hugh Blake, while Scott Wight added a conversion as the sides heading for the break.

Wight added a try in the second half and converted his five-pointer to stretch Scotland's lead.



Siviwe Soyizwapi scored a late try which was converted by Cecil Afrika, but it was not enough to deny the Scots a famous win.



The Blitzboks will play Japan (14:54) and Canada (18:42) in their remaining pool matches.

