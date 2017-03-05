NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks reach Las Vegas semis

2017-03-05 07:09
Rosko Specman (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Blitzboks reached the Cup semi-finals of the Las Vegas Sevens after beating Australia 17-14 in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

LIVE SCORING from the Las Vegas Sevens

The Australians scored first through James Stannard, before the Blitzboks replied with a try from Ruhan Nel.

The scoreline was locked at 7-7 at half-time.

Speedster Siviwe Soyizwapi put the South Africans in the lead early in the second half, before Liam McNamara levelled matters for Australia in the 11th minute.

Rosco Speckman scored the winning try when he finished beautifully down the right wing to propel the Blitzboks into the lead in the 13th minute, before the South Africans held on for the win.

Earlier on Sunday, South Africa beat Wales 21-7 to finish top of Pool A. They had beaten Canada 24-7 and France 31-0 on Day 1.

The Blitzboks will now face hosts USA in the Cup semi-finals later on Sunday (23:44 SA time on Sunday night)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Live STATS for the WIN!

2017-03-03 08:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 22-27 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 1-1 Orlando Pirates As it happened: Stormers 32-25 Jaguares Clinical Proteas bowlers secure series win As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls
White fancies Springboks return Naas: No need for Boks to employ Italy tactics Queiroz or Renard, who is getting the Bafana job? Proteas must seal it in house of ghosts Keeping Coetzee sadly no April Fools' joke

Vote

Who is your favourite South African rugby commentator - English or Afrikaans?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 2 picks and SA Rugby backing Allister Coetzee
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 