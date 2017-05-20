Blitzboks pip Wales in thriller

Cape Town - The Blitzboks continued their winning ways at the London Sevens, defeating Wales 12-10 in a pulsating Pool A encounter on Saturday.

After Chris Dry received an early yellow card for a deliberate knock-down, it was Wales who opened the scoring thanks to an unconverted try by Luke Morgan.

Despite some enterprising attacking from both sides during the half, no further scorer were forthcoming and Wales led 5-0 at half-time.

In the second half, the Blitzboks turned on the pressure, crossing the whitewash twice thanks to Rosco Speckman and captain, Phillip Snyman.

Cecil Afrika added a conversion for South Africa to lead 12-5 with a minute to play.

But it was not over yet and with the Blitzboks on attack, a Welsh intercept saw Owen Jenkins run 70m to score near the uprights.

Unfortunately for Wales, a relatively easy conversion flew wide of the posts for the Blitzboks to breathe a sigh of relief and take the win.

Earlier, South Africa opened their account against Kenya, running out 12-10 winners thanks to tries by Speckman and Ruhan Nel with Afrika adding a conversion.

They next face the United States in their final pool match. Kick-off is at 18:32 (SA time).