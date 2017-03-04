NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks two from two in Vegas

2017-03-04 08:00
Neil Powell (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks have powered their way to victory in their first two matches of the Las Vegas Sevens on Saturday, having little trouble getting past Canada and then France.

17 points clear at the top of the World Rugby Sevens Series, the Blitzboks beat Canada 24-7 and then smashed France 31-0 to suggest that they are very much the team to beat once again.

Against France, Justin Geduld stole the show with 2 tries while Rosko Specman, Siviwe Soyizwapi and Werner Kok all got over for tries of their own.

Earlier, the Blitzboks had eased past Canada with Ruhan Nel, Specman (2) and Branco du Preez all scoring tries to see the South Africans home

The Blitzboks next take on Wales in their final group game at 02:08 on Sunday morning (SA time). 

