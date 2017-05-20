NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks off to winning start in London

2017-05-20 12:55
Cecil Afrika (Gallo Images)
Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

Cape Town - The South African Sevens side got their World Rugby London Sevens campaign off to a winning start, beating Kenya in their opening Pool A match on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 12-10 after the sides were locked at 5-all at half-time.

The Blitzboks, who have already wrapped up the 2016/17 Sevens title, scored tries through Rosco Speckman and Ruhan Nel, while Cecil Afrika added a conversion which proved to be the difference at full-time.

Kenya replied with tries by Billy Odhiambo and Nelson Oyoo.

The Blitzboks will play Wales (15:26) and the USA (18:32) in their remaining pool matches.


