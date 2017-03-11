Blitzboks off to flying start in Vancouver

Cape Town - The Blitzboks got their Vancouver Sevens title aspirations off to the perfect start, trouncing Chile in their Pool A clash.

The Blitzboks won 33-0 after leading 14-0 at half-time.

The Blitzboks ran in five tries, thanks to Philip Snyman, Dylan Sage (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi and Chris Dry.

Cecil Afrika and Branco du Preez added two conversions apiece.

The Blitzboks, the runaway leaders at the halfway mark of this season's World Rugby Sevens series after four wins in the five tournaments to date, will next play Kenya at 00:56 (SA time), and will finish the group phase against England (04:36 SA time)