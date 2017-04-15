Blitzboks off to a flying start in Singapore

Cape Town - The Blitzboks got their Singapore Sevens title aspirations off to the perfect start, trouncing Japan on Saturday.

The Blitzboks ran in 8 tries to win 52-0, having led 21-0 at half-time.

Siviwe Soyizwapi completed his hat-trick while Zain Davids scored his debut try.



Later on Saturday, the Blitzboks face France (09:06 SA time) and England (13:02).

France earlier beat England 24-14 in the first game in Pool B.

South Africa, 23 points ahead of Fiji in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season.

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Werner Kok (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi (3), Dylan Sage, Zain Davids, Sandile Ngcobo

Conversions: Branco du Preez (5), Ruhan Nel