Sevens

Blitzboks off to a flying start in Singapore

2017-04-15 06:30
Siviwe Soyizwapi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks got their Singapore Sevens title aspirations off to the perfect start, trouncing Japan on Saturday.

The Blitzboks ran in 8 tries to win 52-0, having led 21-0 at half-time.

Siviwe Soyizwapi completed his hat-trick while Zain Davids scored his debut try.

Later on Saturday, the Blitzboks face France (09:06 SA time) and England (13:02).

France earlier beat England 24-14 in the first game in Pool B.

South Africa, 23 points ahead of Fiji in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season. 

Scorers:

South Africa

Tries: Werner Kok (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi (3), Dylan Sage, Zain Davids, Sandile Ngcobo

Conversions: Branco du Preez (5), Ruhan Nel

