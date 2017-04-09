NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks march on in Hong Kong

2017-04-09 06:36
Cecil Afrika (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks are through to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after a narrow 21-19 victory over New Zealand in a quarter-final encounter. 

Converted tries from Chris Dry, Cecil Afrika and Werner Kok sealed the victory despite South Africa trailing 7-12 at half-time as well as a yellow card for Dylan Sage. 

New Zealand scored through Regan Ware, Sione Molina and Sam Dickson. 

The Blitzboks will now play the United States for a place in the final. 

The match takes place at 09:53 (SA time). 

