Blitzboks march on in Hong Kong

Cape Town - The Blitzboks are through to the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens after a narrow 21-19 victory over New Zealand in a quarter-final encounter.

Converted tries from Chris Dry, Cecil Afrika and Werner Kok sealed the victory despite South Africa trailing 7-12 at half-time as well as a yellow card for Dylan Sage.

New Zealand scored through Regan Ware, Sione Molina and Sam Dickson.

The Blitzboks will now play the United States for a place in the final.

The match takes place at 09:53 (SA time).