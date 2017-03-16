Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Cape Town - Springbok Sevens playmaker Justin Geduld has been ruled out of the remaining four tournaments of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens, after picking up a foot injury at the HSBC Las Vegas Sevens earlier this month.

Geduld underwent surgery on Wednesday and will be out of action for at least six months, according to Springbok Sevens team doctor, Leigh Gordon.

“Justin had surgery to his foot and ankle and is expected to be out for six to nine months,” said Gordon.

She also confirmed that Stephan Dippenaar will have to undergo surgery for a foot injury he sustained in Vancouver last weekend.

“Stephan Dippenaar’s foot injury requires surgery and he is seeing a surgeon tomorrow (Friday). He is expected to be out of action for between three and six months.”

Gordon also ruled out Rosko Specman for the next two HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore respectively next month.

“Rosko picked up a hamstring injury and will not be fit in time to travel to the next two tournaments, but if all goes well with his recovery, he should be able to play in Paris and London in May.”

Gordon is awaiting scan results from Branco du Preez on Friday, which could also rule the player out for a number of weeks.

“Ruhan Nel is also doubtful due to bone bruising to his ankle. He requires rest and the expected time of recovery is between three to four weeks,” said Gordon.

“The same applies to Cecil Afrika, who has a hamstring strain.”

Carel du Preez was earlier ruled out of the next tournament due to a back injury.

Tim Agaba has been cleared to train with the team when they return to their Stellenbosch base next week.

The squad will assemble again on Wednesday, 22 March, to start their preparations for the Hong Kong tournament from 7 to 9 April, which will be followed by the Singapore Sevens on 15 and 16 April.

The team will depart to Hong Kong on Sunday, 2 April.

The draw for the Hong Kong Sevens was done earlier in the week. South Africa will face France, Kenya and Canada in Pool B.