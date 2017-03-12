NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Blitzboks held by England

2017-03-12 06:37
Rosko Specman (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - After dispatching Chile 33-0 in their first outing at the Canada Sevens, the Blitzboks didn't have it all their own way in their remaining Pool A matches.

After a difficult encounter against Kenya where tries from Rosco Speckman, Ruhan Nel and Chris Dry guided South Africa to a 15-5 win, the Blitzboks had arguably their toughest game of the round robin stages.

England, who had beaten the Blitzboks in the final of the Cape Town Sevens, had dealt with Chile (26-0) and Kenya (28-14) relatively easily.

They quickly opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with speedster Dan Norton getting over for an unconverted try. The Blitzboks hit back with an in-form Speckman claiming a try which was converted by Cecil Afrika for a 7-5 lead. 

South Africa extended their lead to 12-5 thanks to an unconverted try from Dylan Sage but England drew level when Norton scored his second of the match which Tom Mitchell failed to convert.

Despite losing Nel to a yellow card, the scores remained at 12-12 at the sound of the final hooter.

The Blitzboks now face Canada in the knockout section of the competition. The match takes place at 21:08 (SA time). 

 

