NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks face Samoa in Cup quarter-finals

2017-05-13 20:47
Neil Powell (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The Springbok Sevens team took an important step towards the overall HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title in Paris on Saturday, qualifying for a ninth consecutive Cup quarter-finals spot in the 2016/17 series.

They will face Samoa in the last eight of the HSBC Paris Sevens, the same opponent who knocked them out of contention at the same stage of last year's tournament.

South Africa have won 42 of 68 matches played between the two countries with an average 18-14 winning margin. This will be the first time they meet Samoa in the current series.

South Africa lead their nearest contender for the overall title, defending champions Fiji, by 25 points with one tournament left, and by reaching the Cup quarters kept their stronghold on the grip they have established in their title run, which included four tournaments win and seven consecutive finals played.

The Blitzboks recovered very well from an early loss against Scotland in their opening in the Stade Jean Bouin, scoring 66 points in the following matches against Japan and Canada, with the last one a crucial one to go into the Cup competition.

Scotland earlier beat Canada as well to top the pool and only the winner of the South Africa/Canada match would progress into the last eight.

Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, was pretty happy with the fire in the belly shown by his team after the unexpected defeat against Scotland.

"We knew Canada was a very important game for us, not only for this tournament, but in the context of the series. The guys went out there and fought hard, as we really wanted this result. They knew a draw or loss would put us out of the Cup competition, so really went out there to rectify the mistakes from that opening game against Scotland. We were disappointed about that first one."

Powell was full of praise for Samoa, who finished the day undefeated.  

"Samoa will be physical. We lost against them in last year at the same stage, hopefully we can change the result."

South Africa scored 31 unanswered points against Canada, who won the previous World Series tournament in Singapore.

Chris Dry, playing in his 61 tournament, scored a hat-trick of tries in a strong second half showing, while Werner Kok was the strong player in the opening seven minutes, scoring two great tries after Dry opened the account. Dry, Kok and Siviwe Soyizwapi all scored three tries on Day One.

Earlier, South Africa outplayed Japan 35-5 in their second match of the HSBC Paris Sevens. A brace of tries by Soyizwapi and Cecil Afrika and a try by Kok, helped the Blitzboks to the win, an important one as they picked the needed momentum for the rest of the day.

Afrika finished as the leading points scorer for the team on the day, contributing 18 points. At the same time, he extended his overall career point's record for South Africa to 1264.

Earlier, the Springbok Sevens team suffered a first defeat at the hands of Scotland in the 2016/17 season of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series as they dropped a 19-12 result in the opening match of the HSBC Paris Sevens.

The South African team has only lost to England, Fiji and Australia so far in the first eight tournaments of the series, but found Scotland more urgent and efficient on attack.

Philip Snyman got the first try, his 50th in his career to give South Africa a 5-0 lead in the opening minutes, but then Scotland scored twice, the second just before the break with South Africa strong on the attack, but spilling the ball.

Afrika was sin-binned early in the second half and when Scotland scored again to take a 19-5 lead, the match slipped out of South Africa's gasp. A late try by Soyizwapi proved too little too late.

The Cup quarters on Sunday are:
10:28: Scotland vs Fiji
10:50: England vs USA
11:12: Samoa vs South Africa
11;34: New Zealand vs France

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  sevens  |  neil powell  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

And the Moegoe of the week is…

2017-05-13 12:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kings 35-32 Sharks As it happened: Bulls 10-17 Highlanders Blitzboks stunned by Scots at Paris Sevens Sonny Bill is heading to South Africa! Ex-Bok blames politics for SA rugby exodus
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 