NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sevens

Blitzboks end 6th in Singapore after NZ defeat

2017-04-16 14:10
Philip Snyman (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - New Zealand has defeated the Blitzboks 17-12 in a fifth place play-off match at the Singapore Sevens.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring through Stedman-Ghee Gans and added a further converted try through captain, Philip Snyman to lead 12-7 at half-time. 

New Zealand, who crossed the whitewash once in the first half through Joe Ravouvou, scored two further tries after the break through Sione Molia and Vilimoni Koroi, one of which was converted by Beaudine Waaka. 

Earlier, the Blitzboks were stunned by a late comeback from Australia as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals, going down 19-17 in the final minute. They then defeated Fiji 19-14 for the chance to face New Zealand for fifth place.

A day of upsets means the United States and Canada will contest the final in Singapore. 

Scores:

South Africa

Tries: Gans, Snyman

Conversion: Du Preez

New Zealand

Tries: Ravouvou, Molia, Koroi

Conversion: Waka

Read more on:    blitzboks  |  singapore sevens  |  sevens  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rebels' Timani slapped with 4-week ban

2017-04-16 13:01

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 16-29 Lions Lions down Stormers to make massive statement As it happened: Bulls 26 Jaguares 13 Blitzboks let it slip against England in Singapore Bulls battle past Jaguares for much-needed win
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Vote

Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 