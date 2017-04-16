Blitzboks end 6th in Singapore after NZ defeat

Cape Town - New Zealand has defeated the Blitzboks 17-12 in a fifth place play-off match at the Singapore Sevens.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring through Stedman-Ghee Gans and added a further converted try through captain, Philip Snyman to lead 12-7 at half-time.

New Zealand, who crossed the whitewash once in the first half through Joe Ravouvou, scored two further tries after the break through Sione Molia and Vilimoni Koroi, one of which was converted by Beaudine Waaka.

Earlier, the Blitzboks were stunned by a late comeback from Australia as they were knocked out in the quarter-finals, going down 19-17 in the final minute. They then defeated Fiji 19-14 for the chance to face New Zealand for fifth place.

A day of upsets means the United States and Canada will contest the final in Singapore.

Scores:

South Africa

Tries: Gans, Snyman

Conversion: Du Preez

New Zealand

Tries: Ravouvou, Molia, Koroi

Conversion: Waka