Blitzboks cruise into Plate final in London

Cape Town - The Blitzboks have beaten Argentina 24-7 in the Plate semi-final of the London Sevens and will now contest the Plate final at the event.

Dylan Sage opened the scoring for South Africa with a try in the first minute which Cecil Afrika converted.

Dewald Human added his name to the scoresheet as he crossed for his first ever try just a minute later as the Blitzboks raced into a 12-0 lead after only three minutes.

A further Siviwe Soyizwapi score meant the Blitzboks went into half-time with a healthy 19-0 lead.

A yellow card early in the second half for Rosko Specman took away some of South Africa's momentum although they added a further unconverted try through Soyizwapi while Argentina managed to get onto the scoreboard thanks to a converted try by Joaquin Riera.

They will now face Australia in the Plate final.

Earlier, England knocked South Africa out of the Cup competition, winning their quarter-final encounter 17-12 as Dan Norton scored in the dying seconds of the match to bring the home side a win in front of their fans.