Blitzboks blow past Kenya in Hong Kong

Cape Town - The Blitzboks kept their unbeaten start to the Hong Kong Sevens alive with a comfortable win over fellow African opponents Kenya on Saturday.

Neil Powell's men won 35-10 - after leading 21-5 at half-time - to remain atop Pool B.

The Blitzboks scored five tries tries through Werner Kok (3), Branco du Preez and skipper Philip Snyman.

Du Preez added three conversions and in the process joined the 1 000-club of points on the Sevens circuit, only the second South African to do so after team-mate Cecil Afrika.

Afrika was also on target with two conversions.

Kenya replied with unconverted tries by Dennis Ombachi and Nelson Oyoo.

On Friday the Blitzboks recorded a hard-fought 17-10 victory over France in their opening clash.

The Blitzboks will finish their pool stage commitments against Canada at 11:56 (SA time) on Saturday.

South Africa, 23 points ahead of England in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season.

The Springbok Sevens squad for the Hong Kong Sevens:

1. Chris Dry

2. Philip Snyman (captain)

3. Dylan Sage

4. Zain Davids

5. Werner Kok

6. Siviwe Soyizwapi

7. Branco du Preez

8. Tim Agaba

9. Selvyn Davids

10. Cecil Afrika

11. Stedman Gans

12. Ruhan Nel

13. Ryan Oosthuizen*

*Travelling reserve