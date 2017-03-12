Blitzboks beat hosts Canada, reach semis

Cape Town - The South African Sevens team have beaten hosts Canada in the quarter-finals of the World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Vancouver.

The Blitzboks won 36-7 after leading 17-7 at half-time.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring through a try by Rosko Specman which was converted by Cecil Afrika.

Siviwe Soyizwapi was next on the scoresheet, but Afrika was unsuccessful with the extra points on this occasion.

Justin Douglas then thrilled the home fans with a five-pointer which was excellently converted by Nathan Hirayama.

Chris Dry then extended the Blitzboks lead, but Afrika was again astray with the conversion, leaving the score at half-time 17-7 in favour of South Africa.

Afrika then turned try-scorer to open proceedings in the second half, with Branco du Preez, a replacement at the break, taking over the kicking duties and landing his first conversion attempt to stretch the Blitzboks' lead to 24-7.

Soyizwapi then scored his second try of the match, with Afrika taking back the conversion duties, and doing so with aplomb to give the Blitzboks a 31-7 advantage.

Soyizwapi then completed his hat-trick, dotting down for a popular five-pointer among his team-mates. Afrika was unable to convert the try which completed the scoring in the match.



The Blitzboks will play the USA in the semi-finals at 00:08 (SA time) after the Stars and Stripes beat Argentina 14-12 in their quarter-final clash.



Heading into the tournament, the Blitzboks hold a healthy lead atop the standings after five of the 10 rounds in this year's season.

The next tournament takes place in Hong Kong between April 7-9.