Blitzboks beat Canada, set up NZ showdown

Cape Town - The Blitzboks finished the pool stage at the Hong Kong Sevens unbeaten after cruising past Canada in their final Pool B encounter on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 26-7 after the sides were dead-locked at 7-all at half-time.

Earlier on Saturday, Neil Powell's men beat Kenya 35-10 while their opened their campaign on Friday with a hard-fought 17-10 victory over France.