Sevens

Blitzboks beat Canada, set up NZ showdown

2017-04-08 12:18
Steven Hunt and Branco du Preez (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Blitzboks finished the pool stage at the Hong Kong Sevens unbeaten after cruising past Canada in their final Pool B encounter on Saturday.

The Blitzboks won 26-7 after the sides were dead-locked at 7-all at half-time.

Earlier on Saturday, Neil Powell's men beat Kenya 35-10 while their opened their campaign on Friday with a hard-fought 17-10 victory over France.

In their clash against the Canadians, Dylan Sage opened the scoring with a try that was converted by Branco du Preez.

Canada replied with a try and conversion by Justin Douglas and Nathan Hirayama, respectively, as the teams headed to the tunnel tied at 7-apiece at the break.

Ruhan Nel put the Blitzboks ahead in the second stanza with a try that was converted by Cecil Afrika.

Afrika then put the contest beyond doubt with a try of his own, but was unable to add the extras.

Siviwe Soyizwapi rubbed salt into the Canadians wounds with a late five-pointer which was converted by Zain Davids.

With their victory the Blitzboks set up a Cup quarter-final clash against New Zealand at 06:06 (SA time) on Sunday.

South Africa, 23 points ahead of England in the 2016/17 World Rugby Sevens Series standings, have won four of the six tournaments so far this season. 

The Springbok Sevens squad for the Hong Kong Sevens:

1. Chris Dry
2. Philip Snyman (captain)
3. Dylan Sage
4. Zain Davids
5. Werner Kok
6. Siviwe Soyizwapi
7. Branco du Preez
8. Tim Agaba
9. Selvyn Davids
10. Cecil Afrika
11. Stedman Gans
12. Ruhan Nel
13. Ryan Oosthuizen*

*Travelling reserve

