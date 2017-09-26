Whiteley fit for Boks’ year-end tour

Cape Town - Springbok team doctor Conrad von Hagen says captain Warren Whiteley will be fit for their year-end tour to Europe.

Whiteley has been sidelined with a groin injury since the France series in June and there were doubts over his availability for the remainder of the year when he was forced to undergo an operation in August.

Von Hagen is however pleased with the player’s progress and when probed on whether he will be fit for the year-end tour, the doctor told SuperSport.com: “Yes, definitely. Luckily it is just now the final phase of his rehab and then it is just a matter of getting him fit. Warren Whiteley is on track. He is continuing with his rehab but obviously won’t be available for the Rugby Championship.”

Eben Etzebeth has captained the Springboks in Whiteley’s absence and will do so for the remainder of the Rugby Championship, which includes Tests against Australia (Bloemfontein, September 30) and New Zealand (Cape Town, October 7).

On their year-end tour, the Springboks will face Ireland (Dublin, November 11), France (Paris, November 18), Italy (venue to be announced, November 25) and Wales (Cardiff, December 2).

