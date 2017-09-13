NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Wallaby Kuridrani re-signs with Brumbies

2017-09-13 05:58
Tevita Kuridrani (Gallo Images)
Sydney - Veteran Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani will remain in Australia until at least the 2019 Rugby World Cup after rejecting overseas offers and committing to a new two-year deal with the Brumbies.

The Fiji-born Kuridrani, who notched his 50th Test cap against South Africa last weekend, said he was excited about the future.

"When I moved to Australia from Fiji, it was my dream to just play one time for the Wallabies, so to now have done it 50 times is amazing," he said Wednesday.

"Australia has been very good to me and my family, so while I had some offers to go overseas, I just didn't want to leave.

"I really believe in what we're building here at the Wallabies but also at the Brumbies and I hope I can be a big part in that."

Kuridrani is expected to win his 51st cap against Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.

Boks focus on blunting All Blacks momentum

2017-09-12 21:33

