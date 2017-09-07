NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Wallabies wing Haylett-Petty out for 3 months

2017-09-07 07:13
Dane Haylett-Petty (Getty)
Related Links

Perth - Australia were dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's Test with South Africa in Perth with the news that wing Dane Haylett-Petty is set to undergo bicep surgery.

Haylett-Petty, who will be sidelined for three months, has battled the injury in recent weeks after suffering a minor tear during Western Force training last month.

The 28-year-old missed the opening Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney with the injury, before returning to play 62 minutes of the second Test in Dunedin.

Though he has played and trained with the injury, the Force stalwart was unable to fully shake off the tear, with surgery deemed the best long-term option.

The move means he will miss the chance to play in front of his hometown fans for the Wallabies this year, after an emotional week for the code in the state.

Haylett-Petty's recovery time means he will effectively miss the rest of 2017, with surgery putting him out until December.

It's a cruel blow for the wing who has become one of Australia's mainstays since making his Wallabies debut in June last year.

He has battled injuries this season, coming into the June internationals after a hamstring injury curtailed the first part of his Super Rugby season.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

ARU: Forrest supported Force far too late

2017-09-06 20:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby Anderson enters record books, reaches US Open semis You HAVE to see these Springbok, Wallaby stats FIFA orders replay of tainted Senegal v Bafana qualifier 'It’s incredible', says Anderson after reaching semis
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
New Zealand v Argentina, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 