Wallabies wing Haylett-Petty out for 3 months

Perth - Australia were dealt a blow ahead of Saturday's Test with South Africa in Perth with the news that wing Dane Haylett-Petty is set to undergo bicep surgery.



Haylett-Petty, who will be sidelined for three months, has battled the injury in recent weeks after suffering a minor tear during Western Force training last month.

The 28-year-old missed the opening Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney with the injury, before returning to play 62 minutes of the second Test in Dunedin.

Though he has played and trained with the injury, the Force stalwart was unable to fully shake off the tear, with surgery deemed the best long-term option.

The move means he will miss the chance to play in front of his hometown fans for the Wallabies this year, after an emotional week for the code in the state.

Haylett-Petty's recovery time means he will effectively miss the rest of 2017, with surgery putting him out until December.

It's a cruel blow for the wing who has become one of Australia's mainstays since making his Wallabies debut in June last year.

He has battled injuries this season, coming into the June internationals after a hamstring injury curtailed the first part of his Super Rugby season.