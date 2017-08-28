'Wallabies lifting despite losses' - Beale

Cape Town - Wallabies inside centre Kurtley Beale feels his side are moving in the right direction despite their opening two losses against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship.

A 54-34 loss in Sydney in their tournament opener was followed by a closer 35-29 defeat thriller in Dunedin and Beale said the Wallabies must build on the lessons learned from those defeats.

Beale, who looked to have scored a match winning try before New Zealand manufactured their own matchwinner courtesy of captain Kieran Read and Beauden Barrett, said it had been disappointing not to be able to hold on for the win.

"That one really hurts, heartbreaking stuff, huge effort from the lads, couldn't ask anything more," he told the Australian Rugby Union's official website.

"A couple of handling errors cost us in the end and that was just a true Test match.

"I think both teams played to the very end and it's just unfortunate that we were put in that position in the end and that one really just cuts the heart a bit.

"That was a bit disappointing to finish the way it did and so obviously [we've] just got to try and soak it in and try and remember this one so when we come back next time, we'll be playing with a lot to prove."

In spite of the loss Beale said there were positive things happening for the Wallabies and their aim was to be up with the best. There was a new generation of players emerging and there was a lot of hope, and skill, that can help the side achieve their goals.

While they had been criticised for running the ball too much in the first Test in Sydney, Beale felt that approach had worked in Dunedin and they needed to build from that base.

"There were times there where we had to play contestable kicks and try and play in the opposition half, but I think as a playmaker out there, there's so much opportunity to give my outside backs, and opportunity and confidence is a big thing."