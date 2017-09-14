Wallabies change 1 for Pumas showdown

Canberra - Experienced lock Rob Simmons was the only change made on Thursday to the Wallabies starting team for this weekend's Rugby Championship
Test against Argentina, with wing Marika Koroibete set to make his debut.
Simmons will line-up in Canberra for his 75th Test cap
alongside Adam Coleman with Rory Arnold left out of the match day squad.
Reds lock Izack Rodda will get the chance for claim his
second Test cap if called upon from the bench for Saturday's international.
Former National Rugby League wing Koroibete was also named
among the replacements and is set to become the 10th Wallabies debutant this
year.
Koroibete, who played for the Melbourne Storm in the NRL
before switching to the Melbourne Rebels, displaces Curtis Rona among the
reserves.
Rebels team-mate Jordan Uelese holds on to his spot on the
bench ahead of former skipper Stephen Moore.
Moore returned to the Wallabies camp this week after missing
last week's 23-23 draw with the Springboks in Perth due to the birth of his
third child.
But coach Michael Cheika preferred youngster Uelese, who
made an assured debut last weekend and will have the back-up role to starting
hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau.
Australia are currently third on the Rugby Championship
standings following a draw and two defeats while Argentina are yet to register
a point after two defeats to South Africa and another loss to New Zealand.
The Wallabies have won their last four games against the
Pumas while Argentina have won only once in Australia with an 18-3 victory in
Brisbane in 1983.
Teams:
Australia
15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio
Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Marika Koroibete
Argentina
15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera
Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Manuel Montero