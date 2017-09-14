Wallabies change 1 for Pumas showdown

Canberra - Experienced lock Rob Simmons was the only change made on Thursday to the Wallabies starting team for this weekend's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina, with wing Marika Koroibete set to make his debut.

Simmons will line-up in Canberra for his 75th Test cap alongside Adam Coleman with Rory Arnold left out of the match day squad.

Reds lock Izack Rodda will get the chance for claim his second Test cap if called upon from the bench for Saturday's international.

Former National Rugby League wing Koroibete was also named among the replacements and is set to become the 10th Wallabies debutant this year.

Koroibete, who played for the Melbourne Storm in the NRL before switching to the Melbourne Rebels, displaces Curtis Rona among the reserves.

Rebels team-mate Jordan Uelese holds on to his spot on the bench ahead of former skipper Stephen Moore.

Moore returned to the Wallabies camp this week after missing last week's 23-23 draw with the Springboks in Perth due to the birth of his third child.

But coach Michael Cheika preferred youngster Uelese, who made an assured debut last weekend and will have the back-up role to starting hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Australia are currently third on the Rugby Championship standings following a draw and two defeats while Argentina are yet to register a point after two defeats to South Africa and another loss to New Zealand.

The Wallabies have won their last four games against the Pumas while Argentina have won only once in Australia with an 18-3 victory in Brisbane in 1983.

Teams:

Australia



15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio



Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Izack Rodda, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Marika Koroibete



Argentina



15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera



Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23 Manuel Montero

