The fans have voted: Boks stand little chance!

Cape Town - The All Blacks will run out comfortable winners against the Springboks in Albany on Saturday, if a Sport24 poll is to be believed.

Over 5 000 readers took part in the poll which offered five possible options as a result.



3 030 (60.14%) of the participants believed that New Zealand would win by 8 points or more, while 821 (16.2%) predicted that the world champions would win by 7 points or less.

In total therefore that means that over 76% believe the All Blacks will win.

There were 936 voters (18.57%) who backed the Springboks will win by 7 points or less, while just 188 (3.73%) backed the Boks to win by 8 points or more.

There were also 63 (1.25%) who felt the Boks will grind out a draw - as they did against the Wallabies in Perth last weekend.

The Springboks have not won in New Zealand since 2009.

Meanwhile, bookmakers Sportingbet believe the All Blacks will win by as many as 19 points.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 09:35 (SA time).

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13 Ryan Crotty, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames

Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Scott Barrett, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Lima Sopoaga, 23 Anton Lienert-Brown

South Africa