Super start sets up win for champions All Blacks

Buenos Aires - All Blacks captain Kieran Read scored two tries and earned a yellow card as New
Zealand flaunted its depth in a 36-10 Rugby Championship win over
Argentina.
The All Blacks took the field knowing they had secured
the Rugby Championship title for the fifth time in six years after South
Africa and Australia played a 27-27 draw in Bloemfontein.
New
Zealand named a weakened lineup for Saturday's match, resting five
frontline players ahead of next weekend's final round match against
South Africa and promoting several second tier players into the starting
side. The changes did nothing to break the momentum the All Blacks
gained from their record 57-0 win over South Africa two weeks ago.
Read's
double and tries to Damian McKenzie and Waisake Naholo gave them a 29-3
lead by half-time and David Havili scored a try on debut in the second-half.
For Argentina, backrower Juan Manuel Leguizamon marked his 80th Test match with a second-half try.
The
All Blacks side was similar to that which met the Pumas in New Plymouth
three weeks ago and was lucky to keep alive New Zealand's unbeaten
record against Argentina. Argentina led that match until midway through
the second-half before the All Blacks overcame an error-ridden
performance to win 39-22.
The New Zealand selectors gave many of
the players involved in that match a chance to improve on that
performance and they largely did so in a bright first-half, then through
a scrappy second-half when strong defense suppressed the Pumas'
attempted comeback.
Flyhalf Beauden Barrett and fullback McKenzie
sparked the All Blacks' attacking game in the first-half, which
contrasted the dour style adopted by the Pumas. Argentina was able to
grind away more effectively in the second-half, gaining a better share
of possession and territory which helped stifle New Zealand.
South
African referee Jaco Peyper had a major role in the match, issuing
three yellow cards.
He sin-binned Pumas lock Tomas Lavanini - a serial
offender - for a dangerous tackle in the first-half, dismissed All
Blacks flanker Matt Todd for a maul infringement and Read in the second
for a high tackle.
"It was certainly what we expected in that
first half but we managed four tries so I suppose we got up a few
points," Read said. "You've got to credit the boys' character, we
defended pretty well and I guess two yellow cards didn't help us.
"But we really kept them out. We had to defend our hearts out and I'm really proud of the lads there."
Argentina's
lack of discipline marked the first-half and New Zealand showed a
similar weakness in the second. The All Blacks also made far too many
passing errors after half-time as they tried to sustain their style of
all-out-attack without the same base they had enjoyed in the first
spell.
The Pumas were able to alter the tempo of the game, which
so heavily favored the All Blacks in the first-half, and were more
competitive when the pace became slower.
But Argentina still lost
for the fifth time in the Rugby Championship this season, failing to
fully embrace the opportunity to play against some of the world's best
sides. Despite their exposure to Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship,
they continue to pursue a style of play which is limited and
antiquated.
The Pumas came out fired up but were immediately under
pressure when they dropped the opening kick-off. The All Blacks swept
into attack and quickly capitalised with a penalty to Barrett for the
opening points of the match.
Argentina hit back with a penalty to
Nicolas Sanchez but the All Blacks' had their first try after six
minutes when they attacked through McKenzie and Rieko Ioane on the left,
then through Naholo on the right for Read to score.
McKenzie took
advantage of the Pumas' inattention to score from a tapped penalty in
the 16th minute, then Barrett made a try for Naholo with a brilliant
break and pass which tore open the defense.
Read had his double in
the 26th minute when Barrett's superb between-the-legs pass opened a
gap for McKenzie and Ioane on the left and Naholo linked with Read on
the right.
The Pumas denied the All Blacks another try until the final minute when Havili scored on debut.
Teams:
Argentina
15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera
Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Marcos Kremer, 20 Javier Ortega Desio, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Santiago Cordero
New Zealand
15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Dane Coles, 1 Kane Hames
Substitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Ngani Laumape, 23 David Havili