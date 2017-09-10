Special day for returning Milner-Skudder

Cape Town - New Zealand wing Nehe Milner-Skudder couldn't hide his delight after making a try-scoring return to the side in their win over Argentina.

Milner-Skudder played his first international since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final as the All Blacks beat the Pumas 39-22 in New Plymouth.

After the match the Hurricanes star admitted it was a great feeling to just be back in the black jersey and to cap it with a try was even better.

"It was unreal when I found out I was in the side," Milner-Skudder told RadioLIVE.

"When I was running out I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. Doing the anthem, and being able to do the Haka again was amazing."

He added on his tough run of injuries: "It is tough being on the sidelines watching but it fuels that hunger.

"I had a tough run but I had some supportive people around me.

"I had an end goal in mind that I wanted to be back out on the field, but I had daily boxes I needed to tick and that kept my focus on the here and now.

"I didn't get too carried away with what was happening later down the track and just kept focused on what I needed to do each day and that make it easier to get through it."

Milner-Skudder reserved special praise for team-mate Vaea Fifita after the win, whose incredible try has grabbed the post-match headlines.

"He is an absolute freak," said Milner-Skudder.

"People have been asking what his capabilities are and, being with him at the Hurricanes over the last couple of years, he does it all the time.

"He just went into beast mode. He is unstoppable."