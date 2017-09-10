NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Special day for returning Milner-Skudder

2017-09-10 15:23
Nehe Milner-Skudder (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - New Zealand wing Nehe Milner-Skudder couldn't hide his delight after making a try-scoring return to the side in their win over Argentina.

Milner-Skudder played his first international since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final as the All Blacks beat the Pumas 39-22 in New Plymouth.

After the match the Hurricanes star admitted it was a great feeling to just be back in the black jersey and to cap it with a try was even better.

"It was unreal when I found out I was in the side," Milner-Skudder told RadioLIVE.

"When I was running out I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. Doing the anthem, and being able to do the Haka again was amazing."

He added on his tough run of injuries: "It is tough being on the sidelines watching but it fuels that hunger.

"I had a tough run but I had some supportive people around me.

"I had an end goal in mind that I wanted to be back out on the field, but I had daily boxes I needed to tick and that kept my focus on the here and now.

"I didn't get too carried away with what was happening later down the track and just kept focused on what I needed to do each day and that make it easier to get through it." 

Milner-Skudder reserved special praise for team-mate Vaea Fifita after the win, whose incredible try has grabbed the post-match headlines.

"He is an absolute freak," said Milner-Skudder.

"People have been asking what his capabilities are and, being with him at the Hurricanes over the last couple of years, he does it all the time.

"He just went into beast mode. He is unstoppable."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

With 1500 ground hornbills left in South Africa, it’s up to the runts to save their species

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Rugby is fast becoming a thug’s game played by barbarians Bok blow as Coenie returns home with broken arm Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 