Smit warns Boks against complacency

Cape Town - Springbok great John Smit believes the Rugby Championship clash with the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday will be the Boks' toughest test of 2017 thus far.

The Springboks have won five games in a row - three against France and two against Argentina.

Smit, who captained the Boks to 2007 World Cup glory, believes that the Wallabies will provide a much tougher test than France or Argentina.

The match will take place in Perth where the Boks have a decent record but Smit cautions they should not take the Wallabies lightly.

"It's never easy over there. Our best results against Australia have probably been in Perth but I can't think of a Test that didn't go down to the wire, we had to stay in the game for 80 minutes," Smit told the IOL website.



"They are up against it, there's a big change this weekend.



"They (Australia) are under the pump and they have also shown that they nearly did the All Blacks in Dunedin. We now have a stern test on our hands this weekend."

However, Smit has noticed that there is a better team culture at the Springboks compared to last year, something which can only benefit them even if they don't remain unbeaten.

"We are going to lose another Test, I guess, this year but we are already showing signs that this team has clicked. They know what it takes, they love each other and they are starting to enjoy each other's company," said Smit.

"Their next lesson will be when they are faced with proper opposition that will put them in a corner and test them and how they react out of that will be our next to watch and see how they learn."