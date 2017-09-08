Smit warns Boks against complacency

Cape Town - Springbok
great John Smit believes the Rugby Championship clash with the
Wallabies in Perth on Saturday will be the Boks' toughest test of 2017
thus far.
The Springboks have won five games in a row - three against France and two against Argentina.
Smit, who captained the Boks to 2007 World Cup glory, believes that
the Wallabies will provide a much tougher test than France or Argentina.
The match will take place in Perth where the Boks have a decent
record but Smit cautions they should not take the Wallabies lightly.
"It's never easy over there. Our best results against Australia have
probably been in Perth but I can't think of a Test that didn't go down
to the wire, we had to stay in the game for 80 minutes," Smit told the IOL website.
"They are up against it, there's a big change this weekend.
"They (Australia) are
under the pump and they have also shown that they nearly did the All
Blacks in Dunedin. We now have a stern test on our hands this weekend."
However, Smit has noticed that there is a better team culture at the
Springboks compared to last year, something which can only benefit them
even if they don't remain unbeaten.
"We are going to lose another Test, I guess, this year but we are
already showing signs that this team has clicked. They know what it
takes, they love each other and they are starting to enjoy each other's
company," said Smit.
"Their next lesson will be when they are faced with proper opposition
that will put them in a corner and test them and how they react out of
that will be our next to watch and see how they learn."
Saturday's Test is scheduled for 12:05 (SA time).
Teams:
Australia
15
Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale,
11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7
Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3
Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio
Substitutes:
16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons,
20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona
South Africa
15
Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein,
11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7
Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth
(captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira
Substitutes:
16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de
Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handre Pollard, 23
Damian de Allende