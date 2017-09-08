NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Smit warns Boks against complacency

2017-09-08 16:55
John Smit (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Springbok great John Smit believes the Rugby Championship clash with the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday will be the Boks' toughest test of 2017 thus far.

The Springboks have won five games in a row - three against France and two against Argentina.

Smit, who captained the Boks to 2007 World Cup glory, believes that the Wallabies will provide a much tougher test than France or Argentina.

The match will take place in Perth where the Boks have a decent record but Smit cautions they should not take the Wallabies lightly.

"It's never easy over there. Our best results against Australia have probably been in Perth but I can't think of a Test that didn't go down to the wire, we had to stay in the game for 80 minutes," Smit told the IOL website.

"They are up against it, there's a big change this weekend.

"They (Australia) are under the pump and they have also shown that they nearly did the All Blacks in Dunedin. We now have a stern test on our hands this weekend."

However, Smit has noticed that there is a better team culture at the Springboks compared to last year, something which can only benefit them even if they don't remain unbeaten.

"We are going to lose another Test, I guess, this year but we are already showing signs that this team has clicked. They know what it takes, they love each other and they are starting to enjoy each other's company," said Smit.

"Their next lesson will be when they are faced with proper opposition that will put them in a corner and test them and how they react out of that will be our next to watch and see how they learn."

Saturday's Test is scheduled for 12:05 (SA time).

Teams:

Australia

15 Israel Folau, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Jordan Uelese, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Jack Dempsey, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Samu Kerevi, 23 Curtis Rona

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Jaco Kriel, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende

Read more on:    springboks  |  rugby championship  |  john smit  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke

2017-09-08 14:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 duels that could tilt Bok Test Etzebeth: We want to smash them off the park Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke Bookies back Wallabies to edge Boks WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
New Zealand v Argentina, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
Australia v South Africa, Perth 12:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 