Rugby Championship

Rhule released back to Cheetahs as Du Toit joins Boks

2017-10-03 22:33
Raymond Rhule (Gallo)
Cape Town - After he was recalled to the Springbok squad on Monday, Cheetahs winger Raymond Rhule was released back to the Bloemfontein franchise on Tuesday as they prepare for a PRO14 clash against the Glasgow Warriors this weekend.

Springbok management have also decided to have Sharks prop Thomas du Toit join the squad to provide cover for the front row.

Rhule last played for the Boks in the 57-0 drubbing by the All Blacks in Albany in late September. The winger struggled on defence in that encounter, eventually slipping nine tackles during the course of the match.

Both the All Blacks and the Springboks will name their sides for the Newlands showdown on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 17:05. 

