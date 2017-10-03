Retallick tragedy 'puts rugby in perspective'

Cape Town - Brodie Retallick is considered by many as the best lock in world rugby, and his presence in the All Black side always makes them a more dangerous threat.

The 26-year-old, though, will not be playing in Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks at Newlands after the death of his unborn son.

It is obviously a blow to the All Blacks, but coach Steve Hansen put things into perspective when addressing media in Cape Town on Monday.

"Obviously it’s disappointing he’s not here but it’s an even greater blow what’s happened," Hansen said.

"It puts the game of rugby squarely where it should be. It’s a sport and there’s bigger things in life than that.

"We just hope him and Niki are dealing with it well, which I’m sure they are. But it takes time. We’re thinking of them and sending them lots of love."

Retallick and his wife Niki have a daughter, who was born last year.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:05.