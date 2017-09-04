NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth

Cape Town - New Zealand’s Glen Jackson will referee Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test between Australia and South Africa in Perth (kick-off 12:05 SA time).

Jackson will be assisted by compatriot Paul Williams and Ireland’s John Lacey, while New Zealand’s Ben Skeen will be the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile, Australia’s Angus Gardner will be in charge of the day's earlier match between New Zealand and Argentina in New Plymouth (09:35 SA time).

Gardner will be assisted by Wales’ Nigel Owens and England’s Matthew Carley, with Australia’s George Ayoub the TMO.

