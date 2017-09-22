NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Lions' Kwagga dreams of Bok call-up

2017-09-22 18:07
Kwagga Smith (Gallo)
Cape Town - Lions and Blitzboks star Kwagga Smith says he will remain in South Africa if he is a part of Allister Coetzee's Springbok plans.

Smith was fantastic for the Lions in Super Rugby this season, but Coetzee did not select him for the Rugby Championship.

Coetzee picked overseas-based openside flank, Bath's Francois Louw to replace the injured Jaco Kriel ahead of Smith or Chris Cloete - who are both locally based and in excellent form.

Smith admitted to SA Rugby Magazine that he was "disappointed" to miss out on Bok selection after the Super Rugby final. 

"I want to play for the Boks, in the green and gold, and I want to go to the 2019 World Cup," he said. 

"But this was my first full Super Rugby season for the Lions, so I'm just happy people are talking about me as a Bok contender. I also chatted to coach Allister during the week of the Test against France (at Ellis Park in June). He told me I had been playing very well and that I must just keep on doing what I'm doing."

When asked about a potential overseas move, Smith said: "If I'm part of coach Allister's plans, I will stay in South Africa to give myself the best chance of playing for my country."

The Springboks take on the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on Saturday, September 30 at 17:05.

30-man Springbok squad for the Tests in Bloemfontein and Cape Town:

Forwards (17 players):

Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth (captain), Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Chiliboy Ralepelle

Backs (13 players):

Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handré Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Louis Schreuder, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, S’busiso Nkosi

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
