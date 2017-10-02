NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Leyds impresses as his 'dream comes true'

2017-10-02 21:26
Dillyn Leyds (Gallo)
Lloyd Burnard - Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein - Hair-pulling aside, it was an impressive starting debut in Test rugby for 25-year-old Dillyn Leyds in Bloemfontein on Saturday. 

Having been drafted in at the expense of Raymond Rhule, there was a lot of attention on what Leyds would bring to the right wing position. 

It was, after all, the first time that coach Allister Coetzee had made any changes to his back three in 2017. 

With Rhule having struggled on defence against New Zealand in Albany last month, that was an area where Leyds would have to pull his weight. 

And the stats read that, on the night, Leyds never missed a tackle. 

But it was with ball-in-hand where he was most impressive as he enjoyed more carries (14) than any other player in the Springbok team. 

Leyds was also influential in the Springboks' second try, where he collected a pass from a charging Siya Kolisi and then managed to get one away to Jan Serfontein, who scored. 

A man with experience at fullback and flyhalf, Leyds is considered an extremely talented ball-player and that is an aspect that perhaps we didn't see a lot of against the Wallabies on Saturday. 

Still, he has done more than enough to earn another start in this Saturday's clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

"It was good. It's obviously a dream come true for me," Leyds said of his Bloemfontein experience.

"To be a part of this team is amazing and the hard work we put in behind the scenes ... everyone in that changeroom is bitterly disappointed that we didn't get a result tonight.

"Personally it is great to wear the green and gold and, hopefully, going forward there will be a couple more."

Leyds' wing partner, Courtnall Skosan, also impressed by scoring a try and putting in one of his best displays in a Springbok jersey so far.

Cassiem sidelined for 6 weeks

2017-10-02 21:26

