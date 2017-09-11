NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Lambie set to leave SA for France

2017-09-11 11:35
Pat Lambie (Gallo)
Durban - Sharks flyhalf Pat Lambie has reportedly been granted an early release from both his Springbok and Sharks contracts. 

That will open the door for him to join French club Racing 92 on a three-year deal, according to IOL.

Lambie, who is still sidelined with post-concussion symptoms, was linked with the French club last month. 

The website said that Lambie would be cleared to play "any day now" and that he would join up with Racing as soon as he was fit again. 

Lambie currently has 56 Test caps to his name, so he would be allowed to keep representing the Springboks despite relocating to France in line with SA Rugby's new policy on overseas-based players. 

Nothing had been confirmed by the Sharks on Monday morning, but more clarity on the matter was expected later in the day. 

Should Lambie join the French giants, he would play alongside All Black legend and one of the best flyhalves of the modern era, Dan Carter. 

Read more on:    sharks  |  springboks  |  racing 92  |  pat lambie  |  durban  |  rugby
All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks

2017-09-11 10:27

