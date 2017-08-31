Kolisi should be Bok captain - Gary Gold

Cape Town - Former Springbok assistant coach Gary Gold feels Siya Kolisi should be leading the Springboks in the absence of Warren Whiteley.

Eben Etzebeth currently leads the Springboks as Whiteley is sidelined with a groin injury, but Gold feels it was the ideal opportunity to make Kolisi captain.

Kolisi led the Stormers in this year’s Super Rugby competition, while he is also the current Springbok vice-captain.

Gold, who is the current director of rugby at the Worcester Warriors in England, expressed his opinion via column for the TimesLIVE website.

“Siya Kolisi encapsulates the new-found attitude in the Springbok camp and wears his heart on his sleeve. Eben Etzebeth has done a wonderful job as captain in Warren Whiteley's injury-enforced absence but there are many reasons why I feel Kolisi should comfortably be the next Springbok captain,” Gold wrote.

“He is a world-class player, a natural leader and, as the incumbent Stormers skipper, has already proven his leadership ability. I'm not for a second taking anything away from Etzebeth but Kolisi leading the Springboks makes sense for South Africa.”

In April this year, Gold was named permanent director of rugby at Worcester, having joined them on an interim basis in January.

The 50-year-old committed to the role after leading the side to safety in the English Premiership.

