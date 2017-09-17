Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss

Cape Town - The Springboks suffered a humiliating record-breaking defeat against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.



Coach Allister Coetzee and his charges slumped to their worst Test defeat ever - losing 57-0 in Albany.

Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age

By the numbers: All Blacks v Springboks

Predictably social media went into overdrive and it didn't take long for 'fans' to react with memes and jokes mocking the Springboks after their loss.

PLEASE NOTE: Some of images below contain profanity.

And the savageness continues ????.. This loss is still so hard to digest. CANT even be sad anymore.. just laugh the pain away??#Springboks pic.twitter.com/yBciQQNJK5 — Daniel 'mjita' Sims (@diggysims1) September 17, 2017

I am sure Mr Bean can help our Bokke ?? #Springboks pic.twitter.com/XdHsACq5BV — Graham Miller (@GrahamRMiller) September 17, 2017