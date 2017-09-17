Internet goes meme-crazy after Boks' worst Test loss

Cape Town - The Springboks suffered a humiliating record-breaking defeat against the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday.
Coach Allister Coetzee and his charges slumped to their worst Test defeat ever - losing 57-0 in Albany.
Predictably social media went into overdrive and it didn't take long for 'fans' to react with memes and jokes mocking the Springboks after their loss.
PLEASE NOTE: Some of images below contain profanity.