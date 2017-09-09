Hansen: 'More to come from Fifita'

Cape Town - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen believes there is still more to come from Vaea Fifita after the flank shone on his starting debut in their 39-22 win over Argentina.

Fifita scored a wonderful try in which he outpaced the Pumas defence as he ran 50 metres to dot down in the left-hand corner, showcasing his incredible athletic ability.

Hansen had talked the 25-year-old up in the build-up to the match, declaring Fifita the most gifted natural athlete he had coached and the Hurricanes star certainly lived up to the pre-match billing.

But Hansen believes we have yet to see the best of him.

”We said he’s a good athlete and we saw that,“ Hansen told New Zealand Herald.

”I don’t think that he’s the finished product. There’s a long way to go before that."

Hurricanes captain and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles was full of his praise for his teammate.

“But there’s a tank with plenty in it and it’s our job to bring that out and his job to work on his game and get better and reach his potential.”

"I've seen him do that a few times. Like he said, I know he backs himself and his first option is always to try and run over or run around the full-back. It was just awesome to see," Coles said of Fifita's surge down the sideline.

"I've seen how much he put in this season during the Super [campaign] to get to this level and it's just good reward for all the hard graft that he's done and all the sacrifices he's made. It's awesome to see that he's taken his chance and set a benchmark and it just puts more pressure on the loosies in this team."