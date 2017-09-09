NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Hansen: 'More to come from Fifita'

2017-09-09 15:31
Vaea Fifita (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen believes there is still more to come from Vaea Fifita after the flank shone on his starting debut in their 39-22 win over Argentina.

Fifita scored a wonderful try in which he outpaced the Pumas defence as he ran 50 metres to dot down in the left-hand corner, showcasing his incredible athletic ability.

Hansen had talked the 25-year-old up in the build-up to the match, declaring Fifita the most gifted natural athlete he had coached and the Hurricanes star certainly lived up to the pre-match billing.

But Hansen believes we have yet to see the best of him.

”We said he’s a good athlete and we saw that,“ Hansen told New Zealand Herald.

”I don’t think that he’s the finished product. There’s a long way to go before that."

Hurricanes captain and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles was full of his praise for his teammate.

“But there’s a tank with plenty in it and it’s our job to bring that out and his job to work on his game and get better and reach his potential.”

"I've seen him do that a few times. Like he said, I know he backs himself and his first option is always to try and run over or run around the full-back. It was just awesome to see," Coles said of Fifita's surge down the sideline.

"I've seen how much he put in this season during the Super [campaign] to get to this level and it's just good reward for all the hard graft that he's done and all the sacrifices he's made. It's awesome to see that he's taken his chance and set a benchmark and it just puts more pressure on the loosies in this team."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller

2017-09-09 13:54

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks SA's Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Smit warns Boks against complacency
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
New Zealand v South Africa, Albany 09:35
Australia v Argentina, GIO Stadium 12:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 00:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Paying R950 to watch the Springboks take on the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Newlands is ...

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 