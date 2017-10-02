Fine weather forecast for Boks v All Blacks

Cape Town - Speaking after the Boks' 27-27 draw against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein, Nick Mallett suggested the national side could do with "bad weather" in Saturday's Rugby Championship finale against the All Blacks at Newlands.

While the Cape is currently in the midst of drought conditions, sadly the weather forecast for relief to the province - and the Boks - this weekend isn't promising, with predictions of sunny and cool conditions with a gentle breeze.

Mallett, 60, who coached the Boks between 1997 and 2000, was honest in his assessment that the national side face an uphill task in Saturday’s Test.

“There’s a lot we have to worry about prior to the game against New Zealand next week. It’s important that the Boks get their set-piece right. It’s really worrying that they were so poor at the lineout against the All Blacks a couple of weeks ago. A lot of work has to go into our lineout calls this coming week.

“A tighter game plan, a better set-piece, a good kicking game, and a far better defence are the areas that they need to work on really hard this week. And we need bad weather. If it can rain really hard in Cape Town, it’ll keep the score down.”

However, respected weather website YR suggests the Test will be played in 18 degree weather with a gentle southerly wind.

While the All Blacks have already wrapped up this year's Rugby Championship title - their 15th Tri-Nations / Rugby Championship success since the tournament was first contested in 1996 - there will be plenty to play for when rugby's fiercest rivals clash for the 95th time.

South Africa's record against New Zealand read: Played 94, won 35, lost 56, drawn 3, for a win percenatge of 37%.



