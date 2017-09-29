NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Rugby Championship

Etzebeth: Bok lineout issues resolved

2017-09-29 13:24
Eben Etzebeth (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein - Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth is confident that the lineout issues that plagued his side in Australasia have been dealt withtouh.

The Boks, historically very good in that department, struggled against Australia in Perth and then New Zealand in Albany. 

The Boks lost 4 of their own lineouts in their 23-23 draw against the Wallabies and then 5 in their 57-0 thumping at the hands of the All Blacks two weekends ago. 

Even more concerning was that a number of the butchered lineouts were not down to execution, but a lack of communication. 

READ: DEEP DOWN I KNEW I'D BE BACK - CHILIBOY

Bok coach Allister Coetzee has brought Chiliboy Ralepelle onto the bench for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein, and if Malcolm Marx struggles to find his jumpers again then Coetzee will be able to turn to a hooker who is known for his accuracy at lineout time. 

Etzebeth, though, was not playing the blame game and he said on Friday that the problems at lineout time had been addressed. 

"It didn’t go that well. It’s something we’ve worked on and we are confident it will come right this week," the skipper said.

"t was a combined thing. It wasn’t just one guy calling or one guy lifting … it just didn’t work on the day. We’re not pointing fingers at anyone.

"We said we’re going to take the option that’s on this weekend, so that's what we'll do."

Etzebeth acknowledged that it had been a "tough week" following what was the worst loss in the history of Springbok rugby, but he said the Boks had put that result to one side and were fully focused on the Wallabies.

"It’s just another Test match which we’re looking forward to," he said.

"It’s very important to win this one.

"It’s been a tough week to get over that result, but we said we need to set that behind us. The preparation has gone well so far this week.

"We’ll be looking to bounce back this weekend. The guys are really excited."

Etzebeth will earn his 62nd Test cap when he leads the Boks out on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:05.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Uzair Cassiem, 7 Siya Kolisi, 6, Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Damian de Allende

Australia

15 Israel Folau, 14 Marika Koroibete, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Reece Hodge, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia, 8 Sean McMahon, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes (from): 16 Stephen Moore, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Allan Alaalatoa, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Lukhan Tui, 21 Ned Hanigan, 22 Nick Phipps, 23 Samu Kerevi, 24 Henry Speight

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’?

2017-09-29 11:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Leyds, Louw start for Boks Jake not surprised by Boks’ 57-0 drubbing Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles Coetzee: We haven't chucked Rhule away CSA, Lorgat in shock parting of ways
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
South Africa v Australia, Bloemfontein 17:05
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Argentina v New Zealand, Buenos Aires 00:40
Saturday, 07 October 2017
South Africa v New Zealand, Cape Town 17:05
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following their humiliating defeat to the All Blacks, how will the Springboks fare against the Wallabies in their next Rugby Championship match in Bloemfontein?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 